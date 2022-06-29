UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the NATO Summit in Madrid today.

New Delhi :The Prime Minister met Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the NATO Summit in Madrid today.

The Prime Minister welcomed Australia’s participation in the Summit as the largest non-NATO contributor.

The leaders agreed on the importance of supporting Ukraine and ensuring Putin’s vainglorious conquest ends in failure. Protecting human rights and territorial sovereignty is in everyone’s interests, and the ramifications of Putin’s action and our response will be felt around the world.

The Prime Minister and Prime Minister Albanese both welcomed the AUKUS pact, which is promoting stability and security across the Indo-Pacific. They looked forward to working more together to boost prosperity and create jobs in both our countries, including when the UK-Australia Free Trade Agreement comes into force.

The Prime Minister welcomed Australia’s enhanced climate NDC. The leaders agreed that Australia has incredible potential to be a world-leader in the use of renewables and make the hyper leap away from coal and other fossil fuels. The leaders also agreed on the need to help developing countries grow in a clean and sustainable way.