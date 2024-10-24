Jaishankar emphasizes the importance of resolving disputes through dialogue and upholding agreements

During the Brics outreach Session in Kazan, Russia, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar made it clear that resolving disputes through dialogue is crucial. He stressed the importance of sticking to agreements once they are made.

In a world where Prime Minister Modi has declared war obsolete, Jaishankar emphasized the necessity of settling differences through peaceful means. He insisted that international law must be followed without exception.

At the Brics Outreach session, Jaishankar didn’t hold back in advocating for zero tolerance towards terrorism. He also expressed his concerns about the escalating tensions in West Asia, fearing the conflict could spread further in the region.

The situation in the Middle East and West Asia is definitely keeping us on our toes. The potential for the conflict to spiral out of control is causing widespread anxiety, affecting maritime trade and posing serious human and material consequences. Jaishankar stressed the importance of a fair and lasting solution that leads to a two-state resolution.

In a nutshell, Jaishankar’s message is clear: let’s talk it out, follow the rules, and work towards peace. Let’s hope the world takes heed.