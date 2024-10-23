Green Climate Fund approves funding worth over $130 million for FAO-led projects in Somalia and Iraq

Rome -In a landmark decision, the Green Climate Fund (GCF) has approved funding for two transformative projects valued at 134 million, to support adaptation and enhance the climate resilience of vulnerable agricultural communities in Somalia and Iraq. These initiatives, spearheaded by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), will empower millions of farmers and pastoralists to adapt to the escalating impacts of climate change, including droughts, floods, and water scarcity.

“FAO is very proud to have been selected by Somalia and Iraq to support them in their first single-country climate change investments. These two projects exemplify FAO’s commitment to climate action through transforming their agriculture, especially by building resilient and sustainable agricultural systems in vulnerable and fragile contexts,” said Kaveh Zahedi, Director of the FAO Office of Climate Change, Biodiversity and Environment, welcoming the news. “By empowering vulnerable communities with the knowledge, tools, and technologies needed to adapt, we are investing in agrifood solutions that bring food security, support livelihoods, and help countries confront climate change.”

The new announcements were made today during the fortieth meeting of the GCF Board held in Songdo, Incheon, Republic of Korea from 21–24 October.

Ugbaad: Building a climate-resilient agricultural sector in Somalia

Somalia faces a complex web of challenges, including poverty and conflict. These challenges are exacerbated by climate change, especially the increasingly frequent extreme weather events like droughts and floods which threaten the country’s already fragile food security. To address this, FAO and the Somali government launched “Ugbaad” (meaning “hope” in Somali), a seven-year, $95 million project focused on building climate resilience in the agricultural sector. This landmark initiative marks the largest GCF climate investment led by FAO.

“Climate change is a matter of survival for Somalia,” said Khadija Mohamed Al-Makhzoumi, Minister of Environment and Climate Change. “The Climate Resilient Agriculture project, backed by the Green Climate Fund, will help over two million people restore our land, improve food security, and build resilience against the severe climate impacts we face today.”

Ugbaad aims to enhance the resilience of Somalia’s rural communities and ecosystems by promoting sustainable land management practices, improving access to water, introducing climate-resilient agricultural techniques and developing value chains. The project will restore over 50,000 hectares of degraded land, train 86,000 farmers and pastoralists in climate-smart agriculture, and rehabilitate vital infrastructure like irrigation canals and rural roads. By strengthening value chains for key agricultural products and improving access to climate information services, Ugbaad will empower communities to better cope with climate shocks and enhance their livelihoods.

With a focus on food security, the project will directly benefit 1.2 million people, with an additional 973,000 indirectly benefiting. By improving access to water and promoting sustainable farming practices, Ugbaad aims to increase food production and reduce reliance on food imports and aid. The project also recognizes the importance of gender equality and women’s empowerment, with women comprising 50 percent of the beneficiaries.

Beyond its immediate impact on climate resilient agricultural practices, Ugbaad is designed to foster long-term sustainability and peacebuilding in Somalia. By strengthening governance structures, improving climate information systems, and promoting community participation, the project will contribute to a more stable and resilient society. The knowledge and experience gained through Ugbaad can also serve as a valuable model for other fragile countries facing similar climate challenges.

Bringing water and life to Iraq’s drylands

In Iraq, a country grappling with rising temperatures and dwindling water resources amid the rebuilding of political stability, the “Strengthening Climate Resilience of Vulnerable Agriculture Livelihoods in Iraq’s Rural Communities” (SRVALI) project will receive a $29.25 million grant from the GCF, with a total project worth of $38.95 million ($9.7 million in co-financing). This six-year FAO-led project will focus on enhancing water-use efficiency, promoting climate-resilient agriculture, and empowering women to become agents of change in their communities.

The SRVALI project aims to combat the increasing water and food security challenges caused by climate change in Iraq, focusing on three governorates: Karbala, Muthanna, and Najaf. These areas are particularly vulnerable due to their arid climate, limited arable land, and reliance on agriculture.

“We are very pleased to implement this project which will enhance the climate resilience of agriculture households in Iraq’s rural communities, and support Iraq’s climate change policy,” said Jasim al Falahi, Ministry of Environment technical deputy minister. “The project will radically transform Iraq’s agriculture sector, making it more climate resilient, equitable and sustainable with more efficient and improved water distribution systems,” he added.

The project will introduce climate-adaptive infrastructure and farming practices to improve water-use efficiency and crop yields. Key activities include upgrading irrigation canals, installing solar panels on farmland, providing training in climate-resilient farming, and empowering women with knowledge of climate adaptation measures. The project aims to bring over 121,000 hectares of farmland under climate-resilient management.

By enhancing the climate resilience of rural households, the initiative is expected to have a significant impact on food security and livelihoods in Iraq. It will directly benefit 2 million people, half of whom are women, and create employment opportunities for internally displaced persons.

The project also has a broader goal of promoting sustainable development and knowledge transfer. By working with Iraqi ministries and universities, the project aims to integrate climate-resilient technologies and approaches into agricultural programs and policy planning. This will help to scale up climate adaptation efforts across the country and potentially even replicate successful practices in other countries in the region.