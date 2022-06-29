“Statistics Day” celebrated on 29th June, 2022 Theme: Data for Sustainable Development

New Delhi :In recognition to the notable contributions made by (late) Professor Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis in the fields of statistics and economic planning, the Government of India has been celebrating his birth Anniversary, on 29th June, as “Statistics Day”.

This year, the main event of the Statistics Day, 2022 was organized at New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Convention Centre, New Delhi, through physical-cum-virtual mode. It was also celebrated as a part of week-long celebration by Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, an initiative of Government to commemorate the seventy fifth year of India’s independence. The Chief Guest of the event, Rao Inderjit Singh, Hon’ble Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), Ministry of Planning and Minister of State of Ministry of Corporate Affairs, addressed the participants through virtual mode. Prof. Bimal Kumar Roy, Chairman, National Statistical Commission (NSC) and Dr. G. P. Samanta, Chief Statistician of India & Secretary, MoSPI also addressed the participants on the occasion. Prof. Sanghamitra Bandyopadhyay, Director, Indian Statistical Institute addressed the participants through virtual mode. Senior officers of MoSPI, other central Ministries/Departments, representatives of UN organizations too participated in the event physically/virtually. Representatives of Directorates of Economics & Statistics in States/ UTs participated in the event virtually. The event was also live-streamed through social media handles of the Ministry.

During the event, winners of the National awards instituted by the Ministry were felicitated. This year, Prof. P.C. Mahalanobis National Award in Official Statistics, 2022 was jointly awarded to Shri Dilip Kumar Sinha, Deputy Director General, MoSPI and Dr. K. P. Suresh, Principal Scientist, National Institute of Veterinary, Epidemiology and Disease Informatics (NIVEDI), Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). Further, Prof. P.V. Sukhatme National Award for life time contribution in the field of statistics, 2022 was conferred upon Dr. Padam Singh, Former Member, National Statistical Commission. The winners of ‘On the Spot Essay Writing Competition, 2022’ were also felicitated in the event.

A brief presentation on the theme of Statistics Day, 2022 was made by MoSPI. Mr Shombi Sharp, UN Resident Coordinator to India and Dr Sanjay Kumar, National Programme Officer, UNFPA also addressed the participants on the theme of Statistics Day, 2022.

The Sustainable Development Goals-National Indicator Framework (NIF) Progress Report, 2022 was released during the event. Along with the report, the updated NIF 2022 and Data Snapshot on SDGs NIF Report 2022 were also released.

The publication “Youth in India 2022” was released during the event. The publication portrays overall status of youth through important statistical indicators of socio-economic relevance as derived data in the public domain of different Ministries/Departments/ Organizations.