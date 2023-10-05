Udyogi Paramarsha Sibira at Astaranga, Puri Under ‘Swakalpa’

Astaranga : Under the state government’s self-employment and entrepreneurship development program ‘Swakalpa’, Udyogi Paramarsha Sibira are being organized at various places. On the occasion, a special program was organized at Kendrapati in Astaranga block of Puri district on Tuesday.

Candidates who have successfully undergone training under Swakalpa & reached the mentee stage were given certificates & assisted with various documents necessary for establishing their business.

The ‘Udyogi Paramarsha Sibira’ was attended by various bank officials along with market experts and key stakeholders. On the occasion, more than 16 candidates applied for necessary bank loans to set up their own businesses. Bank officials present at the event received their applications.

Udyogi Paramarsha Sibira has the objective to provide assistance to ‘Swakalpa’ mentees regarding various documents & technical support required to set up their business. Successful candidates who have completed the 100 hour entrepreneurship training shared their ideas on how they would start their entrepreneurial journey armed with skills provided to them under Swakalpa.

Among those present in the programme were, Resource Officer District Industrial Center Puri Sanjit Mohanty, GM WSC Jitendra Mohan Sahoo, Odisha Gramya Bank Astaranga Branch Manager Samir Kumar Nayak, Vice Chairman, Astaranga Block Durjay Mishra, Palladium India Communication Manager Parul Sharma, Associate Director Palladium India Soumendra Choudhury, Raj Kumar Nayak Project Coordinator, Executive Director Humara Bachpan Trust Arpita Patnaik, Superintendent Marketing, Omfed Puri, Jagadish Mallick, Bank Mitra UCO Bank Astaranga Branch Swayamtara Mohanty.

Envisioned under Odisha Skill Development Authority, ‘Swakalpa’ initiative is managed by World Skill Center. Udyogi Paramarsha Sibira is being led by Palladium Consulting with Humara Bachpan serving as it’s associate partner. This program will be held at Mudiratha in Brahmagiri block on October 4.