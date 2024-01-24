Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Inaugurates State-of-the-Art Odia University Campus in Puri District

Puri, [24 January]: In a momentous ceremony, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the new campus of Odia University in Satyabadi, Puri district on Wednesday. The state-of-the-art university complex, built on 9 acres of land, includes an administrative building, classrooms, two hostel buildings, and an eatery, symbolizing a significant milestone in the promotion of Odia language and culture.

The inauguration was attended by the Vice Chancellor, lecturers, and the first batch of 180 students admitted to the university. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, speaking at the event, emphasized the historical significance of Satyabadi as the karmabhoomi (workplace) of Utkalmani Gopabandhu Das, expressing joy at establishing the Odia University at this revered location. He extended his congratulations to the students, highlighting the pivotal role they play in preserving and promoting the Odia language and heritage.

The Odia University, conceptualized and initiated by the state government four years ago on the birth anniversary of Utkalmani Gopabandhu Das, has been constructed with an investment of approximately Rs. 30 crore. The university’s Administrative Building showcases architecture inspired by the Odia alphabet, blending modern facilities with cultural aesthetics.

With the new campus offering comprehensive amenities for students, teachers, academicians, and researchers, the Odia University aims to become a hub for the academic and cultural enrichment of the region. The inauguration marks a significant stride towards preserving and advancing the linguistic and cultural heritage of Odisha.