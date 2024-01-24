DGCA Slaps Rs 1.10 Crore Fine on Air India for Safety Violations; Airline Contests Decision

New Delhi, [24 January]: India’s aviation regulatory authority, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has imposed a fine of Rs 1.10 crore on Air India for safety violations related to the operation of its leased Boeing 777 planes to the United States. In response, Air India has declared its intention to challenge the decision, marking the second penalty imposed by the regulator on the airline within a week.

The fine comes in the wake of a complaint lodged by a former Air India pilot, who alleged that the airline operated Boeing 777 planes to the US without the requisite emergency oxygen supply system. The DGCA, in its scrutiny, identified safety lapses and levied the significant penalty on the national carrier.

Air India, while acknowledging the DGCA’s decision, has announced its plans to appeal against the ruling. The airline asserts its commitment to safety standards and will present its case in the appeal process.

This development underscores the heightened scrutiny on safety protocols within the aviation sector and the regulatory authorities’ determination to enforce stringent standards. The fine, along with the airline’s decision to contest the penalty, adds another layer to the ongoing regulatory challenges faced by Air India.

As the appeal process unfolds, industry stakeholders, passengers, and aviation enthusiasts will be keenly watching the outcome, considering the potential implications on safety measures and regulatory compliance within the country’s aviation landscape.