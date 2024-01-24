PM Modi Commends NCC Cadets and NSS Volunteers, Highlights Dedication to Nari Shakti on 75th Republic Day

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi addressed the NCC Cadets and NSS Volunteers today. Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister expressed pride in the cultural program depicting the life of Rani Lakshmi Bai and said that it has brought India’s history alive today. He praised the efforts of the team involved in the program and stated that they will now be a part of the Republic Day Parade. “This occasion”, the Prime Minister said, “is special due to two reasons namely the 75th Republic Day celebrations and its dedication to Nari Shakti of India.” Referring to the women participants from across India, Shri Modi said that they are not here alone but have brought along the essence of their respective states, their culture, traditions and the forward-thinking of their societies. Noting another special occasion today, the Prime Minister mentioned Rashtriya Balika Diwas which is a celebration of their courage, determination and achievements. “Daughters of India have the capability to reform the society for good”, the Prime Minister said highlighting the contributions of women in laying the foundations of society in different historical periods, a belief which was witnessed in today’s cultural performance.

Mentioning the Government’s decision of Bharat Ratna for Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur, PM Modi marked this as the government’s good fortune and underlined the need for the young generation of today to know about the great personality. The Prime Minister recalled his rise despite extreme poverty and social inequality as he became Chief Minister and always maintained his down-to-earth humility. “His entire life was dedicated to social justice and upliftment of the deprived sections”, the Prime Minister said. Shri Modi added that the initiatives of the government like focusing on the poor and Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra to reach the last beneficiary reflect the inspiration of Karpoor Thakur.

The Prime Minister noted that many are visiting Delhi for the first time and shared their excitement and enthusiasm for the Republic Day Celebrations. Touching upon the extreme winter conditions in Delhi, the Prime Minister said that many attendees would have experienced such weather for the first time and also highlighted India’s diverse weather conditions in different regions. He lauded their commitment to rehearsing in such harsh weather conditions and praised their performance today. PM Modi expressed confidence that they will take along with them a part of Republic Day celebrations when they return home. “This is India’s speciality”, the Prime Minister said, “Traveling from one state to another creates new experiences for every citizen.”

“Even though the present generation is referred to as Gen Z”, the Prime Minister said, “I prefer to call you the Amrit Generation.” He underlined that it is the present generation’s energy that will give impetus to the nation’s progress in the Amrit Kaal. Reiterating India’s resolve to become a developed nation by 2047, the Prime Minister emphasized the importance of the next 25 years for the future of India and the present generation. “It is the government’s resolve to fulfill all the dreams of the Amrit Generation, create countless opportunities, and remove all obstacles in their paths”, the Prime Minister said. He stated that the discipline, focused mindset and coordination witnessed in today’s performance are also the basis for realizing the dreams of Amrit Kaal.

The Prime Minister reiterated that ‘Nation First’ should be the guiding principle of the Amrit Generation. The Prime Minister also told the young audience never to allow despair to set in their lives. Stressing the importance of every small contribution, PM Modi, stressed “Yahi Samay hai Sahi Samay hai, Ye Aapka Samay Hai – This is the right time, this is your time.” Stressing the importance of the present moment, the Prime Minister asked the youth to impart strength to their resolve to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat. And to expand the horizon of knowledge so that Indian geniuses could give new direction to the world and gain new capabilities so that India could solve the world’s problems. He elaborated on the steps for creating new avenues for youth to realize their full potential and mentioned creating new opportunities in newly opened sectors. Shri Modi gave examples of creating new opportunities in the space sector, push towards Ease of Doing Business, creating a private sector in the defence industry, establishing the National Research Foundation and creating modern educational facilities to cater to the 21st century. The Prime Minister also mentioned reforming the education system in India which allows attaining higher education in the mother tongue and not being bound to a particular stream or subject. Encouraging the youth to engage in research and innovation, the Prime Minister mentioned Atal Tinkering Labs which inspire creativity and innovation. He underlined that the government has created new opportunities for girl students who want to make a career by joining the army. “Now, girl students can also be admitted to various Sainik schools”, the Prime Minister said urging them to move forward with full confidence. “Your efforts, your vision, your potential will take India to new heights”, he added.

The Prime Minister expressed delight that all the volunteers are directing their energy in the right place. He noted that personality development is natural for someone who has a sense of discipline, traveled a lot in the country, and who has friends from different regions who speak different languages. “This should not be underestimated”, PM Modi said emphasizing that it is the most important part of one’s entire life. He also urged them to make fitness their first priority. and highlighted the need for discipline in maintaining fitness. “Motivation may wane sometimes, but it is the discipline that keeps you on the right path”, Shri Modi remarked underlining that victory is guaranteed in every field if discipline becomes motivation.

Throwing light on his connections with NCC, the Prime Minister said that institutions like NCC, NSS or cultural camps make the youth aware of society and civic duties. He informed about the creation of another organization – ‘My Yuva Bharat’ and urged the youth to register as ‘My Bharat’ Volunteers.

During this Republic Day Celebration, the Prime Minister highlighted the multiple opportunities to witness multiple programs, visit various historical places and meet experts. “This will be an experience that you will remember for the rest of your life. Every year whenever you watch the Republic Day parade, you will remember these days and you will also remember that I told you this”, Shri Modi said. He also urged them to record their experiences and learnings from the Republic Day celebrations which can also be shared with the Prime Minister in writing or video recording on NaMo App. “Today’s young generation can stay connected with me continuously through the NaMo App”, PM Modi emphasized.

Concluding the address, the Prime Minister expressed belief and faith in the strength of the youth. He urged them to study hard, be a conscientious citizen, protect the environment, avoid bad habits and be proud of the nation’s heritage and culture. “You have my blessings, my best wishes”, Shri Modi concluded.

Union Minister of Defence, Shri Raj Nath Singh, Union Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Shri Anurag Singh Thakur, and Union Ministers of Tribal Affairs, Shri Arjun Munda were present on the occasion among others.