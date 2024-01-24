PM Vishwakarma beneficiaries invited as “special guests” to witness the Republic Day Parade, 2024 at Kartavya Path

The beneficiaries under the PM Vishwakarma Scheme have been invited by the Ministry of Defence as “Special Guests” to witness the Republic Day Parade, 2024 at Kartavya Path, New Delhi.

The PM Vishwakarma Scheme was launched on 17.09.2023 by the Prime Minister of India. This is a holistic scheme that provides end to end support to the artisans & craftspeople belonging to 18 trades. As on date, a total of 2,85,420 applications have been registered successfully under the scheme.

256 beneficiaries of PM Vishwakarma scheme, along with their spouse, are attending the Republic Day Event on 26th January, 2024. These beneficiaries belong to rural and urban areas of 20 States, including North Eastern States and 4 Union Territories. Few of them are from Aspirational districts. There are 108 female artisans and 148 male artisans, who represent the trades covered under the scheme. The Union Minister for MSME will host a lunch in the honour of Vishwakarmas. These special guests will also be visiting historic monuments in Delhi.