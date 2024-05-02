OdishaTop News

IMD Issues Dual Alert for Odisha: Heatwave and Rain in the Forecast

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Bhubaneswar-based Meteorological Centre has issued a heatwave and rain alert for various parts of Odisha over the next seven days.

  • Day 1 :
    • ORANGE WARNING: Heatwave conditions expected in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Boudh, Balangir, Nuapada, and Kalahandi districts.
    • YELLOW WARNING: Heatwave conditions anticipated in Bargarh and Balasore districts.
    • Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds likely in various districts.
  • Day 2 :
    • ORANGE WARNING: Heatwave conditions expected in several districts.
    • YELLOW WARNING: Heatwave conditions anticipated in Bargarh and Balasore districts.
    • Thunderstorms with lightning expected in some areas.
  • Day 3 :
    • YELLOW WARNING: Heatwave conditions expected in several districts.
    • Thunderstorms with lightning expected in some areas.
  • Day 4 :
    • YELLOW WARNING: Heatwave conditions expected in several districts.
    • Thunderstorms with lightning expected in some areas.
  • Day 5 :
    • YELLOW WARNING: Heatwave conditions expected in several districts.
    • Thunderstorms with lightning expected in some areas.
  • Day 6 :
    • Light to moderate rain/thundershowers likely in some districts.
  • Day 7 :
    • Light to moderate rain/thundershowers likely in some districts.
Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.