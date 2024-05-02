IMD Issues Dual Alert for Odisha: Heatwave and Rain in the Forecast

The Bhubaneswar-based Meteorological Centre has issued a heatwave and rain alert for various parts of Odisha over the next seven days.

Day 1 : ORANGE WARNING: Heatwave conditions expected in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Boudh, Balangir, Nuapada, and Kalahandi districts. YELLOW WARNING: Heatwave conditions anticipated in Bargarh and Balasore districts. Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds likely in various districts.

Day 2 : ORANGE WARNING: Heatwave conditions expected in several districts. YELLOW WARNING: Heatwave conditions anticipated in Bargarh and Balasore districts. Thunderstorms with lightning expected in some areas.

Day 3 : YELLOW WARNING: Heatwave conditions expected in several districts. Thunderstorms with lightning expected in some areas.

Day 4 : YELLOW WARNING: Heatwave conditions expected in several districts. Thunderstorms with lightning expected in some areas.

Day 5 : YELLOW WARNING: Heatwave conditions expected in several districts. Thunderstorms with lightning expected in some areas.

Day 6 : Light to moderate rain/thundershowers likely in some districts.

Day 7 : Light to moderate rain/thundershowers likely in some districts.

