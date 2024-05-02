IMD Issues Dual Alert for Odisha: Heatwave and Rain in the Forecast

The Bhubaneswar-based Meteorological Centre has issued a heatwave and rain alert for various parts of Odisha over the next seven days.
- Day 1 :
- ORANGE WARNING: Heatwave conditions expected in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Boudh, Balangir, Nuapada, and Kalahandi districts.
- YELLOW WARNING: Heatwave conditions anticipated in Bargarh and Balasore districts.
- Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds likely in various districts.
- Day 2 :
- ORANGE WARNING: Heatwave conditions expected in several districts.
- YELLOW WARNING: Heatwave conditions anticipated in Bargarh and Balasore districts.
- Thunderstorms with lightning expected in some areas.
- Day 3 :
- YELLOW WARNING: Heatwave conditions expected in several districts.
- Thunderstorms with lightning expected in some areas.
- Day 4 :
- YELLOW WARNING: Heatwave conditions expected in several districts.
- Thunderstorms with lightning expected in some areas.
- Day 5 :
- YELLOW WARNING: Heatwave conditions expected in several districts.
- Thunderstorms with lightning expected in some areas.
- Day 6 :
- Light to moderate rain/thundershowers likely in some districts.
- Day 7 :
- Light to moderate rain/thundershowers likely in some districts.