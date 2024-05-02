Parents Plan Legal Action Against Serum Institute Over Alleged Covishield Side Effect Leading to Daughter’s Death

After AstraZeneca acknowledged the rare side effect known as TTS, characterized by blood clots and reduced platelet levels, the parents of two girls who died after receiving the Covishield vaccine are reportedly planning to sue Serum Institute. Rithaika Sri Omtri, 18, experienced symptoms including high fever and difficulty walking after her first dose in May 2021, later passing away due to thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS). Similarly, Karunya Govindan died a month after vaccination, though her death’s direct link to the vaccine remains unestablished.