President Droupadi Murmu Inaugurates Kaushal Bhawan: A Milestone in India’s Skill Empowerment Journey

In a momentous occasion filled with pride, the President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu today inaugurated the Kaushal Bhawan— a symbol of India’s unwavering dedication to empowering the country’s youth through skills. Kaushal Bhawan is a manifestation of Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi’s vision to empower the youth under Skill India Mission, reiterating the crucial role of skills in capacity building and creating a future ready workforce. The programmes and initiatives envisioned at Kaushal Bhawan by the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE) are poised to be a catalyst for fulfilling the aspirations and nurturing India’s young talent, guiding the nation towards a brighter and more skilled future.

The event was also graced by the esteemed presence of Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister, Education and, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; Shri. Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Electronics and Information Technology and Jal Shakti and Shri Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

Kaushal Bhawan stands tall as a testament to the commitment to empower India’s youth with tools and opportunities to excel in various sectors. It is equipped with cutting-edge infrastructure, providing a conducive environment for ideation, collaboration, and execution of pioneering skill development initiatives. The thoughtfully designed workspace reflects dedication towards fostering creativity, productivity and extending a new image of vitality. The design of the building incorporates the preservation of two towering trees, including a majestic banyan tree, directed to environmental responsibility. This architectural marvel serves as a model for sustainable development, blending progress with the preservation of nature.

In addition to the inauguration of Kaushal Bhawan, several initiatives were highlighted and exhibited through stalls as integral components of India’s commitment to skill development. Under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), skills such as Drone operation and Mine Surveying were showcased. The exhibition on PM Vishwakarma emphasized the importance of traditional craftsmanship by showcasing toolkits for Carpentry, Shoemaking, and Pottery. The Skill India Digital (SID) platform was also explained to the President about its the cutting-edge app offering one stop solution to individuals for enhancing their skills. Similarly, candidates and beneficiaries from the Directorate General of Training (DGT) ecosystem, National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD) under PM JANMAN, from Jan Shikshan Sansthans (JSS) and Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) represented a comprehensive approach towards skill development, blending traditional craftsmanship with modern technology and promoting a diverse range of skills crucial for India’s growth and empowerment.

The President also engaged in a meaningful dialogue with the beneficiaries who have directly been impacted by Skill India’s skill development and digital literacy programs. This interactive session provided a first hand opportunity for the President to connect with individuals whose lives have been transformed through acquiring valuable skills and enhanced digital literacy. This emphasizes that Kaushal Bhawan aspires to be a place where individuals from all walks of life come together, learn, adapt, and thrive in the ever-evolving landscape of knowledge and skills.

Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister, Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship also expressed gratitude to Smt. Droupadi Murmu for inaugurating the Kaushal Bhawan. “Kaushal Bhawan, the state-of-the-art office of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship with sustainable design practices, will facilitate greater convergence of the skilling ecosystem, inspire all of us to take skill development to new heights and make skilling a key driver of people empowerment as well as Viksit Bharat”, he said.

The building is designed to facilitate collaboration and knowledge exchange among various stakeholders – government bodies, industry partners, educational institutions, and, most importantly, aspiring skilled workforce. Collaboration is the key to achieving the vision of a skilled and empowered India. The aim is to make Kaushal Bhawan into a hub where creativity, innovation, and expertise converge to shape the future of the workforce. It is not merely a structure but a beacon of hope for those aspiring to make a mark in the professional world.