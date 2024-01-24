KALINGA SUPER CUP SEMI-FINAL: EAST BENGAL FC AND JAMSHEDPUR FC CLASH IN HIGH-STAKE ENCOUNTER

New Delhi,24Indian Super League (ISL) sides East Bengal FC and Jamshedpur FC are poised for a high-stakes encounter in the first Kalinga Super Cup semi-final at Bhubaneswar’s Kalinga Stadium Main Pitch on Wednesday.

Both teams enter the semi-final stage boasting flawless records from the group stages.

Jamshedpur FC, under the guidance of their new head coach Khalid Jamil, secured their spot in the last four by becoming the first team in the competition to triumph over formidable opponents such as NorthEast United FC and Kerala Blasters FC. Concluding their group stage campaign with flair, they clinched an impressive victory against Shillong Lajong, fielding a starting lineup exclusively composed of Indian players.

In contrast, East Bengal FC faced a must-win scenario in their final group clash against arch-rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant to secure a spot in the semi-final. Overcoming a challenging start where they conceded early, Carles Cuadrat’s side rallied and secured all three points.

Despite both teams failing to maintain clean sheets in their group-stage matches, East Bengal FC and Jamshedpur FC have showcased defensive resilience, conceding four and three goals, respectively, in their three group encounters.

The spotlight in this crucial semi-final fixture will be on the star forwards of both teams, Cleiton Silva and Daniel Chima Chukwu. Silva has been a pivotal figure for East Bengal FC, accounting for four out of the team’s eight goals across three games. On the other hand, Chukwu, though absent in Jamshedpur FC’s recent match against Shillong Lajong, demonstrated his goal-scoring prowess in the opening two matches, tallying three goals. Their contributions will once again be crucial in this decisive fixture, where the victor earns a coveted spot in the final.

The ultimate showdown awaits the winner of this contest, who will face off against the triumphant side from the second semi-final between Odisha FC and Mumbai City FC in the summit clash. Excitement is high as these formidable teams vie for supremacy in the Kalinga Super Cup.