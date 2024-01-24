Bengaluru and Delhi to host TATA WPL 2024

Mumbai, January 24: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced the schedule for TATA Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024. The much-awaited second season of the biggest women’s T20 league will be held in Bengaluru and Delhi from 23rd February to 17th March 2024. The exciting T20 tournament involving five formidable teams will comprise 20 league matches and two knockout matches, providing fierce competition amidst cricketing excellence.

The upcoming season of WPL will only have single headers, with all matches beginning at 7:30 PM IST. The first 11 matches will be held in Bengaluru, with the remaining nine league matches and the two Playoff matches taking place in Delhi.

The league will explode into action with a marquee clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, the runners-up of the first season. Doubling the excitement will be Royal Challengers Bangalore, who will stride out at their home ground, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, for the first time on 24th February, facing off against UP Warriorz. Next up will be Gujarat Giants, starting their 2024 WPL campaign going head-to-head against Mumbai Indians.

The Delhi leg of the league will start on 5th March, with the home team Delhi Capitals playing their first game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium against Mumbai Indians. Like Bengaluru, Delhi too will host matches every day until the last league match on 13th March. Once the league stage is complete, the team that finishes first in the points table will secure a direct passage to the final.

The Eliminator, promising to be a nail-biting spectacle between the second and third-placed teams in the table, will unfold on Friday, 15th March. The winner of the Eliminator will advance to the final and will battle to conquer the prestigious trophy against the top-ranked team in the ultimate showdown on Sunday, 17th March.