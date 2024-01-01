Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Majestic 25-ft Sand Sculpture of Mahaprabhu Jagannath at Blue Flag Beach, Puri, Welcoming New Year 2024

Puri, 1 January: Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik astounded onlookers and devotees alike as he revealed his latest masterpiece at the Blue Flag Beach in Puri, Odisha. To commemorate the advent of New Year 2024, Pattnaik meticulously crafted a towering 25-foot-high sand sculpture honoring Mahaprabhu Jagannath, a revered deity in Hinduism.

The awe-inspiring sculpture, a testament to Pattnaik’s exceptional talent, showcased intricate details depicting Lord Jagannath in all His divine splendor. The artist meticulously carved the revered deity’s features, infusing the colossal structure with spiritual significance and cultural reverence.

Visitors gathered in large numbers, marveling at the intricacy and sheer grandeur of the sand sculpture. Pattnaik, known globally for his exceptional sand artistry, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to pay homage to Lord Jagannath through his craft, aiming to spread positivity and blessings for the year ahead.

Pattnaik’s remarkable creation not only mesmerized the audience but also served as a powerful reminder of the rich cultural heritage and religious significance deeply rooted in the heart of Puri, captivating both locals and tourists who thronged the Blue Flag Beach to witness this spectacular portrayal of divine artistry.