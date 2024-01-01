Odisha recorded the second highest ever collection of State GST (OGST+IGST Settlement) with a collection of Rs. 2578.05 Cr during December 2023

Odisha has recorded the second highest ever collection of State GST (OGST+IGST Settlement) with a collection of Rs. 2578.05 Cr during December 2023 against a corresponding collection of 1515.88 Cr during Dec-2022 registering a phenomenal growth rate of 70.07%.

The progressive collection of State GST (OGST + IGST Settlement) upto the month of Dec- 23 is Rs. 17419.61 Cr against collection of Rs.13235.52 Cr upto Dec ’22 registering a growth rate of 31.61%.

The collection under all Acts monitored by the Commissionerate of CT & GST, Odisha including OGST/ IGST Settlement / VAT/ Entry Tax and Profession Tax during December 23 is Rs. 3665.23 Cr against a collection of Rs. 2510.86 Cr during Dec ‘22 with a growth rate of 45.98%.

The progressive collection under all Acts upto December’ 23 is Rs. 26089.84 Cr with a growth rate of 21.68%. With regard to Gross GST collection, the State has recorded a collection of Rs. 4351.42 Cr during December ‘23 against collection of Rs. 3854.29 Cr during December ‘22 with a growth rate of 12.90%.