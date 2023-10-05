Leading IT MNC Accenture to set up its global delivery centre in Odisha capital Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: CM Naveen Patnaik has welcomed leading IT MNC Accenture’s plans to set up its global delivery centre in Bhubaneswar. Holding extensive discussions with top officials of Accenture, CM assured all possible support to facilitate commencement of the company’s operations in the State.

Odisha Govt has offered 75000 sq ft built up space in Bhubaneswar where Accenture will operate its Global Development centre with 1200+ capacity. This upcoming state-of-the-art facility in Bhubaneswar will develop & deliver transformative technology services for clients across industry sectors apart from creating more job opportunities.