Preparations in place for Phase-3 polling tomorrow

The Election Commission of India is fully geared up for the Phase-3 of the Lok Sabha polls tomorrow. Weather conditions are predicted to be within normal ranges. However, for convenience for voters, meticulous arrangements have been made at all polling stations including facilities like water, shamiyana, fans to deal with hot weather conditions.

Fixed wing Air ambulance and Pawan Hans Helicopter for emergency medical duties at Raipur

The Commission has called upon voters to turnout in greater numbers at polling stations and vote with responsibility and pride. Ahead of Phase 3 polls, ECI has partnered with four major Telecom Service Providers—Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd., Bharti Airtel Limited, Jio Telecommunication, and Vodafone-Idea Ltd. to facilitate messages, and voice calls featuring national and state icons, before and on polling days, to encourage voter participation. Commission also appeals to all organisations, startups, unicorns to actively participate in the outreach programme and become ambassadors and influencers of the ECI.

Disclosures and transparency are standard practices in ECI’s work. As per statutory requirements, voter turnout is to be recorded at every polling station in absolute numbers in Form 17C. As a strong measure of transparency, the copies of Form 17C, duly signed by Presiding Officer and all present polling agents, are shared with all present polling agents. Thus, booth wise data of actual number of votes polled is available with the candidates, which is a statutory requirement.

Polling Stations prepared with AMF

As a disclosure initiative for other stakeholders and media, State/PC/AC wise tentative turnout figures are made available through ECI Voter Turnout app which is available on following link:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=in.gov.eci.pollturnout&hl=en_IN

https://apps.apple.com/in/app/voter-turnout-app/id1536366882

It is pertinent to note that State wise/PC wise/ AC component within each PC, approximate turnout data is available on voter turnout App live. It is updated on the day of polling on two hourly basis till 7 pm. After close of poll, which may go beyond fixed polling hours to enable voters who have come in the queue well in time fixed for close of poll, the polling parties return to deposit machines and statutory papers in the strong room. The two hourly limit is removed after 7 pm and turn out data is continuously updated on arrival of polling parties.

Polling parties’ dispersal, Goa ICU bed facility, Sehore MP

Commission has added a new feature in Voter Turnout App to show aggregated phase-wise turnout also in addition to State/PC /AC wise figures. This is for better facilitation of media and other stakeholders who may need this customized information.

Polling is scheduled in 93 Constituencies across 11 States/UTs. It may be recalled that polling for Anantnag-Rajouri PC in Jammu and Kashmir was rescheduled to the Sixth phase. Also, there will be no polling in Surat PC, as the candidate has been elected unopposed. Betul PC will also go to polls in this phase since polling date for the PC was rescheduled from Phase-2 owing to the demise of a BSP candidate.

Remaining 4 phases of polls will continue till the 1st of June with counting of votes scheduled on 4th June. Polling for 189 seats was completed in a smooth and peaceful manner in the first two phases of the General Elections. Phase 3 will witness the visit of a large number of foreign delegates for experiencing India’s polling process and management. 75 delegates from 23 countries will visit polling stations in six states, as part of the International Election Visitor Programme.

Aaliya Bet, Gujarat Supaul, Bihar

Polling parties have been dispatched along with EVMs and poll materials to their respective polling stations. In Assam, Sashastra Seema Bal troops have been deployed on boats to polling stations in South Salmara Mankachar PC for the 3rd phase of elections. In Bihar, polling personnel navigated the river Kosi on boats to reach polling stations in Supaul.

Phase 3 Facts

Polling for Phase-3 of the General Elections 2024 will be held i.e., 7th of May, 2024 for 93 Parliamentary Constituencies (General- 72; ST- 11; SC-10) in 11 States/ UTs. Voting begins at 7AM and ends at 6 PM (Closure of Poll timings may differ PC wise) Around 18.5 lakh Polling officials will welcome over 17.24 crore voters across 1.85 lakh polling stations Over 17.24 crore voters include 8.85 crore Male; 8.39 crore Female. There are over 14.04 lakh registered 85+ years old, 39,599 voters above 100 years and 15.66 lakh PwD voters for phase 3 who have been provided the option to vote from the comfort of their homes. The optional Home Voting facility is already receiving tremendous appreciation and response. 264 Observers (101 General Observers, 54 Police Observers, 109 Expenditure Observers) have already reached their Constituencies days before the polls. They serve as the eyes and ears of the Commission to exercise utmost vigilance. Additionally, Special Observers have been deployed in certain states.

A total of 4303 Flying Squads, 5534 Static Surveillance Teams, 1987 Video Surveillance Teams and 949 Video Viewing Teams are keeping surveillance round the clock to strictly and swiftly deal with any form of inducement of voters. A total of 1041 inter-state and 275 international Border check posts are keeping strict vigil on any illicit flow of liquor, drugs, cash and freebies. Strict surveillance has been kept at sea and air routes. Assured Minimum Facilities like water, shed, toilets, ramps, volunteers, wheelchairs, and electricity are in place to ensure that every voter, including elderly and persons with disabilities, can cast their vote with ease. Special attention has been given to measures to deal with hot weather conditions. Voter Information Slips have been distributed to all registered voters. These slips serve as a facilitation measure and also as an invitation from the Commission to come and vote.

Voters can check their polling station details, and poll date through this link https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in/

The Commission has also provided 12 alternative documents other than Voter id card (EPIC) for identity verification at polling stations. If a voter is registered in the electoral roll, voting can be done by showing any of these documents. Link to ECI order for alternative identification documents:

