Italy to Host 58th ADB Annual Meeting in 2025

TBILISI — Italy will host the Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) 58th Annual Meeting on 4 to 7 May 2025. The meetings will be held in Milan, marking Italy’s first time to host and the first ADB Annual Meeting in Europe in almost a decade.

The Annual Meeting theme is “Sharing Experience, Building Tomorrow”.

The Annual Meeting is a key opportunity for Governors from ADB’s 68 members to consider development issues and challenges facing Asia and the Pacific. Several thousand participants, including finance ministers, central bank governors, senior government officials, members of the private sector, representatives of international organizations, civil society, and the media regularly join the meeting.

“The challenges of climate and development are persistent and demand our continuing efforts. Milan, as an economic powerhouse at the forefront of innovation and industry, symbolizing the spirit of progress and collaboration, is an ideal location to exchange experiences and build a better tomorrow,” said ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa. “I am certain the 2025 Annual Meeting will offer a great opportunity to advance our shared goals in the stimulating setting of Milan.”

Italy is a founding member of ADB. It contributes to the Asian Development Fund (ADF) and Technical Assistance Special Fund (TASF). The ADF provides grants to ADB’s low-income developing member countries. The TASF provides technical assistance grants to developing member countries to help prepare projects and undertake technical or policy studies.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. Established in 1966, it is owned by 68 members—49 from the region.