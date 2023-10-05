Nuapada District Launches Sensitization Campaign to Safeguard Safe Migration and Prevent Child Trafficking

Nuapada: The Nuapada district administration has initiated a sensitization campaign with the technical support of Aide et Action and UNICEF, Odisha. This sensitization campaign aims at educating various stakeholders about safe migration practices and the prevention of child trafficking. The campaign, which was inaugurated by Mr. Agasti Padhan, Additional District Magistrate, Nuapada, received enthusiastic participation from key individuals and organizations dedicated to this cause.

The campaign kicked off today at the premises of Darlimunda Gram Panchayat in Nuapada block, where representatives from 100 Panchayats, including PRI members, front-line workers, women’s self-help groups, adolescent girls from Advika groups, and the general public, gathered to raise awareness and share knowledge. The event marked the initiation of sensitization activities scheduled to take place across 25 locations, covering the 100 most migration-prone Panchayats in the district.

During the inaugural meeting, Mr. Agasti Padhan emphasized the significance of these sensitization efforts in combating illegal and distress migration. He stressed the active involvement of all stakeholders in educating migrant communities at the village level and connecting them with social protection schemes.

Mr. Indramani Behera, Additional Superintendent of Police, Nuapada, enlightened the audience about the legal provisions and the role of the district police in enforcing anti-trafficking laws. District Labour Officer, Mr. Rabindra Bara, shared valuable information about the provisions under the Interstate Migrant Workers Act, emphasizing the strong actions to be taken by the district labour department, particularly concerning the migration of school-going children.

Mr. Srinibas Behera, from the District Child Protection Unit, shed light on the protection of children from migrant worker families and victims of trafficking. He highlighted the child protection structure and provided toll-free numbers for reporting any form of abuse or exploitation against children.

Mr. Saroj Kumar Barik, Program Manager at Aide et Action, shared insights into the campaign’s objectives, emphasizing collaboration with the Women and Child Development Department, Odisha Police, and UNICEF Odisha. The campaign aims to prevent the trafficking of children and women and curb illegal labor migration in five migration-prone districts.

Ranjan Kumar Sahu, District Coordinator of Aide et Action placed at the District Social Welfare Office outlined an action plan for pre-departure orientation sessions targeted at migrant women and adolescent girls at the Anganwadi level. Additionally, posters and leaflets on safe migration, prevention of trafficking, and the protection of migrant children, developed by Aide et Action, were displayed and distributed among the participants.

To ensure the campaign’s reach to all migration-prone villages, an awareness campaign van equipped with audio and printed materials was flagged off by the ADM and Additional SP. This mobile unit will cover various villages throughout the month, disseminating crucial information and raising awareness about safe migration practices and child trafficking prevention.

The Nuapada district administration, with the support of its partners, is committed to creating a safer environment for migrant communities and preventing the exploitation of vulnerable individuals, especially children and women. Through these collaborative efforts, the district aims to build a resilient and aware society, fostering safe migration practices and protecting its most vulnerable members.