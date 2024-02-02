NuapadaTop News

 Kartik Pandian Reviews Developmental Projects and Engages with Students during Nuapada Visit

Kartik Pandian Ensures Grievance Resolution in Nuapada, Affirms Commitment to Holistic Development

By Odisha Diary bureau

BHUBANESWAR: Following the directives of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Nabin Odisha Chairman Kartik Pandian conducted a comprehensive review of various developmental projects during his visit to Nuapada District. The Chairman, as part of the 5T initiative, focused on assessing the progress of key initiatives, interacting with students, and addressing public grievances.

As part of the visit, Pandian actively participated in the Nua-O Program organized in Nuapada, engaging with students from all colleges in the district. The Chairman emphasized the significance of the Nua-O program as a platform for young talents to showcase their skills, fostering overall personality development alongside academic achievements. Pandian encouraged students to cultivate self-confidence and work hard, citing the completion of college transformation projects in the district by February.

During the visit, Kartik Pandian reviewed the ongoing developmental works, including the Maa Sunadei Temple, Jogeswar Temple, and Patal Ganga projects, collectively costing Rs. 12.35 Crores. Additionally, he assessed the progress of the Mega Lift Irrigation project in Konabira and six other locations in Boden and Sinapali Blocks, amounting to Rs. 425.43 Crores and irrigating an ayacut area of 21,269 Acres.

Several major projects, initiated based on public grievances and demands expressed during Pandian’s previous visit in May 2023, were also under scrutiny. These included the Trauma Care Facility at DHH Nuapada (Rs. 75.70 Crores), the OPD IPD Complex, and the AMA HOSPITAL at SDH, Khariar (Rs. 17.74 Crores). The progress of the Rs. 30 Crore road development project from Sunabeda to Komna was also assessed.

Interacting with the public at Binopur Field in Nuapada, Kartik Pandian received grievances on various issues and assured prompt resolution. The visit reaffirmed the commitment to transparent governance and inclusive development, aligning with the state’s vision for holistic progress and well-being.


