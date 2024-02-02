 Kartik Pandian Reviews Developmental Projects and Engages with Students during Nuapada Visit

BHUBANESWAR: Following the directives of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Nabin Odisha Chairman Kartik Pandian conducted a comprehensive review of various developmental projects during his visit to Nuapada District. The Chairman, as part of the 5T initiative, focused on assessing the progress of key initiatives, interacting with students, and addressing public grievances.

Shri Pandian participated in #NuaO Programme and interacted with students from all colleges of #Nuapada. He highlighted how #NuaO provides a platform for youngsters to showcase talent and develop personality in addition to their academic achievements. pic.twitter.com/NJ4xY9l5Qk — MoSarkar 5T (@MoSarkar5T) February 2, 2024

As part of the visit, Pandian actively participated in the Nua-O Program organized in Nuapada, engaging with students from all colleges in the district. The Chairman emphasized the significance of the Nua-O program as a platform for young talents to showcase their skills, fostering overall personality development alongside academic achievements. Pandian encouraged students to cultivate self-confidence and work hard, citing the completion of college transformation projects in the district by February.

He assessed the progress of ₹30 Cr road project from Sunabeda to Komna, development of mega LI project, Konabira and 6 other mega LI projects in Boden & Sinapali blocks under construction at a cost of ₹425.43 Cr. The LI projects would help irrigate an area of 21,269 Acres. pic.twitter.com/uk0RRon1OD — MoSarkar 5T (@MoSarkar5T) February 2, 2024

During the visit, Kartik Pandian reviewed the ongoing developmental works, including the Maa Sunadei Temple, Jogeswar Temple, and Patal Ganga projects, collectively costing Rs. 12.35 Crores. Additionally, he assessed the progress of the Mega Lift Irrigation project in Konabira and six other locations in Boden and Sinapali Blocks, amounting to Rs. 425.43 Crores and irrigating an ayacut area of 21,269 Acres.

Several major projects, initiated based on public grievances and demands expressed during Pandian’s previous visit in May 2023, were also under scrutiny. These included the Trauma Care Facility at DHH Nuapada (Rs. 75.70 Crores), the OPD IPD Complex, and the AMA HOSPITAL at SDH, Khariar (Rs. 17.74 Crores). The progress of the Rs. 30 Crore road development project from Sunabeda to Komna was also assessed.

Interacting with the public at Binopur Field in Nuapada, Kartik Pandian received grievances on various issues and assured prompt resolution. The visit reaffirmed the commitment to transparent governance and inclusive development, aligning with the state’s vision for holistic progress and well-being.