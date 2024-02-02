Roy Krishna’s Second-Half Brace Secures Dramatic Comeback Win for Odisha FC Against Kerala Blasters

BHUBANESWAR: In a thrilling encounter at the Kalinga Stadium, Odisha FC orchestrated a stunning second-half comeback, powered by a brilliant brace from striker Roy Krishna, to clinch a 2-1 victory over Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Friday.

The league’s leading goal-scorer, Dimitrios Diamantakos, opened the scoring for Kerala Blasters in the 10th minute with his 10th goal of the season. However, Odisha FC showcased their offensive prowess as they relentlessly pressed forward in an attempt to draw level.

Despite some solid defensive displays from Kerala Blasters, Odisha FC’s attacking contingent persistently tested the opposition. Lalthathanga Khawlhring, also known as Puitea, tried a long-range effort in the 20th minute, but Sachin Suresh in the Kerala Blasters’ goal denied him to maintain their lead.

The second half belonged to the experienced Fijian striker, Roy Krishna, who showcased his efficiency once again. In the 53rd minute, Krishna capitalized on a precise cross from Moroccan midfielder Ahmed Jahouh to level the scores. Just four minutes later, fullback Amey Ranawade delivered a well-directed pass, allowing Krishna to nod the ball in and complete the comeback.

Roy Krishna’s outstanding performance not only included his two crucial goals but also highlighted his ability to contribute to the build-up play. He attempted 37 passes, completed 24 of them, earned three fouls, and created four goal-scoring opportunities, earning him the well-deserved Player of the Match award.

The victory adds to Odisha FC’s impressive form in the ongoing season, and they are set to face Hyderabad FC in their next encounter on February 5. Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters will take on Punjab FC on February 12 as both teams look to continue their respective campaigns in the ISL.