Indian Women’s Hockey Team Gears Up for FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 Opener Against China

Mark your calendars!🗓️
The stage is set for an exhilarating lineup of upcoming matches for the Indian Women's Team of FIH Pro League in Bhubaneswar . 🏑
You can book your tickets online on https://t.co/SGyEJwoTHp and offline as well.
Online ticket sales details: Link in bio.… pic.twitter.com/yzYI0JH687
— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) February 2, 2024
All matches of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 will be streamed on JioCinema, additionally, all India matches will be telecast on Sports18 – Khel.