Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India sells 4,19,395 units in January’24

Gurugram, 02 February 2024: Starting the new calendar year with a fantastic double digit growth, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) today announced its overall sales for the month of January 2024.

During the month, the company’s dispatches stood at 4,19,395 units. This includes domestic sales of 3,82,512 units and 36,883 units exports. The domestic sales for the month registered a healthy 38% YoY growth while the exports grew a massive 102% over the same period of last year.

Key Highlights of January 2024:

Ø Corporate: In a momentous step towards bolstering the ‘Make in India’ initiative, HMSI inaugurated a new 3rd assembly line at its fourth two-wheeler plant at Vithalapur in the state of Gujarat adding a capacity of 6.5 lakh units. Moreover, in a significant stride towards safeguarding customer interests and bolstering the trustworthiness of brand Honda, HMSI executed a decisive crackdown on counterfeit engine oil production and distribution in the state of West Bengal.

Ø Product: HMSI launched the all-new ‘NX500’ adventure tourer at an attractive price of Rs. 5,90,000 (ex-showroom New Delhi).

Ø Network Expansion: HMSI inaugurated a new sales & service Red Wing outlet in Rajkot, (Gujarat).

Ø Road Safety: Expanding road safety awareness in India, HMSI conducted awareness campaigns in 9 cities across India – Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Dehradun (Uttarakhand), Devlali (Madhya Pradesh), Pune (Maharashtra), Ambala (Haryana), Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) Kottayam (Kerala), Gurugram (Haryana) & Rajahmundry (Andhra Pradesh). The company also celebrated the 7th anniversary of its Traffic Training Park in Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu).