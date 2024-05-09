President Droupadi Murmu Confers Padma Awards During Civil Investiture Ceremony At Rashtrapati Bhawan In New Delhi

President Droupadi Murmu today presented the Padma Awards at the second Civil Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

The President conferred Padma Vibhushan upon renowned artist Dr. Vyjayantimala Bali, and telegu film actor Konidela Chiranjeevi. The first woman Supreme Court Judge in Asia M Fathima Beevi was also presented with Padma Bhushan posthumously. Renowned cardiologist Dr. Ashwin Balachand Mehta, and veteran Political Leader O. Rajagopal were also given the third highest civilian honour. Togdan Rinpoche was also given Padma Bhushan posthumously for his exemplary contribution to the field of Spiritualism.

Padma Shri was conferred upon Joshna Chinappa for her contribution to the field of sports. K Chellammal received the Padma Shri award in the field of agriculture. Hindustani classical vocalist Som Datt Battu and sculptor A Velu Ananda Chari also received Padma Shri among others.

Akashwani correspondent reports Padma Awards – one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories – Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The Awards are given in various disciplines and fields of activities including art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, and civil service. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year. The President had presented three Padma Vibhushan, eight Padma Bhushan and 55 Padma Shri Awards in last month.