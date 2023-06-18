Odisha Govt Sanctions Rs 75.70 Cr For Trauma Care Centre At Nuapada

Bhubaneswar: The State Govt sanctioned Rs.75.70 cr for the construction of a modern trauma care centre at Nuapada district headquarters hospital.

According to administrative approval to the project, Secretary Health and Family Welfare Smt Shalini Pandit directed the executing officers to complete the project within the scheduled time for avoiding the possibility of cost and time overrun.

Available information showed that this centre would be developed as a level-3 trauma care centre with all modern equipment, lab, imaging facility, observation room, oxygen, ventilator etc as per the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Govt of India.

Sources say, as of now, 106 trauma care facilities have been set up in different Govt hospitals of the State with a total capacity of 1560 beds at a particular point of time. Besides, 18 trauma care centres of the private super specialty hospitals have also been empanelled for trauma care.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier State Govt also created a trauma care fund for cashless treatment of accident victims in empanelled private hospital trauma care centres of level-1 type. The major empanelled private sector trauma centres included Ashwani trauma centre, Cuttack, Amri Hospital, Bhubaneswar, KIMs, Bhubaneswar, Hi-Tech Medical College and Hospital, Bhubaneswar, Kalinga Hospital, Bhubaneswar, Utkal Institute of Medical Science, Bhubaneswar, Medicover hospital, Vishakhapatnam, Rama Krishna care hospital, Raipur, JP hospital Rourkela, IMS & SUM hospital, Bhubaneswar, Sunshine hospital, Bhubaneswar, Padmini Care, DRIEMS Tangi, Cuttack etc.