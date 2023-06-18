Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board opens online service for pilgrims to book helicopter tickets

New Delhi: The Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board (SASB) has opened an online service for pilgrims to book helicopter tickets. The yatra starts on July 1. The service will be available from Srinagar, Baltal and Pahalgam route. Ticket booking can be done through the official website of the SASB. Fare for this year’s yatra has not been increased.

So far, more than 2.5 lakh pilgrims have registered online for the annual yatra. Around five lakh devotees are expected to visit the cave shrine this year. The 62-day-long pilgrimage will be held from July 1 to August 30.