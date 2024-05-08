ICG rescues critically-ill fisherman off Kerala Coast

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) rescued a critically-ill fisherman from Indian Fishing Boat (IFB) Jazeera, about 40 nautical miles, off Beypore, Kerala on May 07, 2024. The fisherman experienced a near-drowning incident after he fell into the sea. He was rescued by the IFB but his health condition deteriorated due to the excess water in the lungs.

The boat, then, made a medical distress call, which was responded to by the ICG. It mobilised its Advanced Light Helicopter with a medical team from Kochi, along with Aryaman & C-404 ships. The ICG assets located the IFB and the patient was airlifted to Kochi. He was later shifted to a nearby hospital.

The swift and prompt coordination by the ICG saved another life at sea, in line with its motto ‘Vayam Rakshama’.