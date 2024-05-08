Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says under PM Modi’s leadership, as many as 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty in the country

Bhawanipatna: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hits out at Congress in Bhawanipatna; says under PM Modi’s leadership, as many as 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty in the country and in the next 10-15 years, poverty will be totally eliminated.

Hitting at the ruling BJD over Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says no eligible person in Odisha will be left without an Ayushman Bharat card if BJP forms the govt in the state. BJP does what it says…The party fulfilled its promises whether it was construction of Ram Temple in #Ayodhya, abrogation of Article 370 or the abolition of triple talaq: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Bhawanipatna. No eligible person in Odisha will be left without an Ayushman Bharat card and its benefits if BJP forms the govt in the state: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hits out at BJD govt for not implementing the central health scheme in Odisha says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. ‘BJP’s character is not like BJD or Congress; we do what we say’ – Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Bhawanipatna .