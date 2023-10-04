ED arrests Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in connection with Delhi excise policy case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today arrested Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. Mr. Singh was arrested following the raid at his residence in the national capital. The MP is the third leader of AAP, who has been arrested in this case. Earlier, AAP leaders Satyender Jain and Manish Sisodia were arrested over the allegation of irregularities in the implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy.

Reacting to it, Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva said after the arrest of Mr. Singh, one thing is clear, the truth cannot be hidden. He alleged that Mr. Singh had taken bribes in the implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy.

Another BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, the AAP is now terming it as a political vendetta. He added that they are now trying to gain the sympathy of people depicting themselves as innocent.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also reacted over it and termed the arrest of AAP MP Sanjay Singh as illegal.