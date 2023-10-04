Union Cabinet approves Govt’s decision to increase LPG subsidy per cylinder by Rs 100 for Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries

The Government has increased the LPG subsidy per cylinder by 100 rupees for the Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries. Briefing the media in New Delhi today, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said that in a major decision, the Union Cabinet approved an increase in LPG subsidy, raising it from the current 200 rupees per cylinder to 300 rupees per cylinder for the beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.

Mr. Thakur informed that the Union Cabinet also approved terms of reference to Krishna Water Dispute Tribunal-II under the Inter-State River Water Disputes Act, 1956 for its adjudication between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. He said, that the resolution of the dispute will open new avenues of growth in both the States. He also said, the Government has also approved an amendment to the Central Universities Act, 2009 for setting up of Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University in Telangana.

The University will be established in Mulugu district at a cost of over 889 crore rupees. The new University will not only increase access and improve the quality of higher education in the State but also promote avenues of higher education and advance knowledge by providing instructional and research facilities in tribal art, culture, and traditional knowledge systems for the benefit of the tribal population in the State. The Union Cabinet has also approved the proposals for the promulgation of ordinances for the Andaman and Nicobar Islands Tenancy Regulation, 2023, the Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu Tenancy Regulation, 2023 and the Lakshadweep Tenancy Regulation, 2023. The ordinances will provide a legal framework for creating an accountable and transparent ecosystem for renting premises in the Union territories of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu and Lakshadweep by balancing the interests and rights of both the landlord and tenant.

Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur also informed that the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has given its approval to a proposal of the Ministry of Jal Shakti to complete the balance works of the North Koel Reservoir Project in Bihar and Jharkhand at a revised Cost of around 2 thousand 431 crore rupees. He said, the balance work will be completed in the next 30 months.

The Minister also said that the Government has also notified the establishment of a National Turmeric Board to increase awareness and consumption of turmeric and develop new markets internationally to increase exports. The National Turmeric Board will provide leadership on turmeric-related matters, augment the efforts, and facilitate greater coordination with the Spices Board and other Government agencies in the development and growth of the turmeric sector. Mr Thakur said that the goal of the Government is to increase the export of turmeric from 1600 crore rupees at present to one billion US dollars by 2030.