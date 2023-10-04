Bhubaneswar: Odisha will soon get 5 new Multi-Specialty and Super-Specialty Hospitals. This is the first of its kind initiative by any state to develop healthcare facilities in PPP mode.

The HFW Dept today signed agreements with private partners, for establishment of 100 to 200 bedded affordable multi specialty hospital projects at Angul, Barbil, Bhadrak & Jharsuguda, and a cancer care super specialty hospital through PPP mode.

Hon’ble CM Sri Naveen Patnaik joined the programme on virtual mode. Speaking on the occasion, CM said that infrastructure development for quality healthcare and services has been a priority of the State Govt.

A 120-bedded cancer care super-specialty hospital would be implemented by Vizag Hospitals & Cancer Research Centre Pvt Ltd in Jharsuguda.

These facilities would be first of its kind NABH hospitals to offer 24×7 Trauma care, OPD, IPD services, multi-specialty and super-specialty healthcare services.

All patients covered under State Government social insurance / assurance schemes shall avail cashless services at these facilities at #BSKY rates whereas the tariff for the market patients would be pre-determined.

These five projects shall be developed with an investment of close to Rs 500 Crore and generate employment of more than 3500 medical, Para-medical, nursing & administrative professions.