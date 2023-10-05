Jindal Steel & Power’s Gare Palma IV/6 Coal Mine Starts Production

● JSP’s Gare Palma IV/6 coal mine is now operational and has commenced coal supply to the Raigarh steel plant

● This coal mine will play a pivotal role in JSP’s proposed 6 MTPA Raigarh steel plant expansion project

Bhubaneswar: Jindal Steel & Power (JSP) is delighted to announce the successful commencement of production at the Gare Palma IV/6 coal mine, strategically positioned in Chhattisgarh. This significant development marks a vital milestone in JSP’s continued journey in advancing its raw material security. This mine will also support the proposed expansion of its Raigarh integrated steel plant to a capacity of 9.6 Million tons per annum (MTPA) from the existing 3.6 MTPA.

“The proposed expansion aligns perfectly with the vision of Atma Nirbhar Bharat, as it will substantially bolster India’s steel production capacity using our own swadeshi coal. We aim to finance this expansion predominantly through internal accruals, ensuring a healthy balance sheet”, said Mr Bimlendra Jha, Managing Director, Jindal Steel & Power in a statement.