Bollywood fame Rohit Roy adds MG Hector Plus to his collection of SUV’s

MG Motor India, a Indian subsidiary of Morris Garages, a British automobile brand with a 100-year-old legacy, is delighted to present the keys of the Hector Plus to the renowned celebrity Actor/Director Rohit Bose Roy. MG Hector with its eye-catching design, cutting-edge i-SMART connectivity features, and customizable seating options, the Hector Plus comes with India’s largest 35.56 cm (14-inch) HD Portrait infotainment system and provides a comprehensive package that reshapes the definition of premium SUVs in India. The Next-Gen Hector is built to further enhance the on-road experience with enhanced levels of safety and driving convenience.

Rohit Bose Roy, a well-known figure in Indian television and film industry, has garnered fame for his memorable roles in popular serials like “Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chand”, “Swabhiman” and movies like “Shootout at Lokhandwala”, “Kaabil”, “Khiladi Ek Haseena”, “Apartment”, “Dus Kahaniya” and “Plan” and has directed the award-winning film Rice Plate starring Shabana azmi and Naseeruddin shah. The MG Hector stands out as a formidable contender in the SUV segment and ranks among MG’s best-selling products. Furthermore, the MG Hector and Hector Plus is a premium SUV designed for individuals who desire a perfect fusion of style, comfort, and performance bought by other well-known figures like Hema Malini, Omkar Kapoor, Palak Tiwari, Deepshikha Nagpal, Ruslaan Mumtaz and more. It embodies the ideals of sophistication and adaptability, delivering a driving experience that caters to various needs. It offers all-new striking bold exterior and mesmerising interiors, evolved safety features, and elegant design elements offer an unprecedented drive and user experience. This vehicle serves as proof of MG’s unwavering dedication to providing excellence in every aspect of the driving journey.