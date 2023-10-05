Signing of Deed of Adherence among Ministry of Coal, NTPC and NML

Deed of Adherence(DOA) was signed by the Ministry of Coal(MOC), NTPC, and NML on 27.09.2023 for Badam, Talaipalli, Chatti Bariatu & Chatti Bariatu (South), Kerandari and Dulanga Coal mines. The signing ceremony was organised at the Ministry of Coal, Conference Hall in the august presence of Shri M. Nagaraju, IAS, Nominated Authority and Additional Secretary, Ministry of Coal ,GOI,Shri Shivam Srivastava, Director( Fuel) NTPC and Chairman, NML and other senior officials of MOC.

DOA was signed by Shri M. Nagaraju, Nominated Authority & Additional Secretary, on behalf of the Ministry of Coal, Shri Animesh Jain, CEO, on behalf of NML & Shri T. K. Konar, GM(TS), Coal Mining, on behalf of NTPC.

While speaking on the occasion, Shri Nagaraju, wished NML all the success for their mining operations.CEO, NML, thanked the Ministry for all the support and assured of the early enhancement of Coal Production.

Consequent to the signing of DOA will clear the path of transfer of mines to NML. Further with the signing of the DOA, NML is committed to adhering to the terms of the Coal Mine Development Agreement and the development of mines.

NML is a 100 % wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC Limited. At present NTPC is developing eight coal mines i.e. Pakri-Barwadih, Dulanga, Talaipalli, Chatti-Bariatu, Kerandari, Badam, Banhardih & North Dhadu (East), with peak rate capacity of 87 MMTPA (Million Metric Tonnes per Annum).