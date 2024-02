The Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation has taken a significant step forward in the development of the proposed international airport at Puri by inviting tenders for the first phase of construction, operation, and maintenance. Officials have disclosed that the Sri Jagannath International Airport will be situated near Sipasarubali in Puri district.

The initial phase of the project, to be executed on a public-private partnership basis, aims to accommodate 4.6 million passengers annually, with an estimated investment of Rs 2,203 crore. This ambitious endeavor underscores the state’s commitment to enhancing connectivity and promoting economic growth in the region.

The invitation for tenders marks a crucial milestone in the realization of the long-awaited international airport, which is poised to bolster tourism, trade, and overall development in Odisha. As plans materialize, stakeholders anticipate a transformational impact on the local economy and a significant stride towards positioning Puri as a global destination.

The commencement of the tendering process signals the state government’s unwavering dedication to advancing infrastructure projects that align with its vision for inclusive growth and prosperity. With the bidding process underway, all eyes are on the forthcoming phases of construction and the eventual inauguration of the Sri Jagannath International Airport, which promises to be a cornerstone of Odisha’s aviation landscape.