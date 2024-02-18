PM Modi Applauds Indian Women’s Badminton Asia Team Championships Win as “Historical Accomplishment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the remarkable achievement of Indian women shuttlers in clinching the Badminton Asia Team Championships, describing it as a “historical accomplishment.” He praised the prowess of ‘nari shakti’ (women power) in excelling across various sports, highlighting the phenomenal performance of the Indian contingent.

A historical accomplishment! Congratulations to the incredible Indian team who have, for the first time ever, won the Women's Team Trophy at the Badminton Asia Championships. Their success will motivate several upcoming athletes. The way our Nari Shakti has been excelling in… pic.twitter.com/oRE8q3VXqA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 18, 2024

In a thrilling final showdown against a depleted Thailand team, the young and spirited Indian women’s team, led by the seasoned PV Sindhu, secured a historic victory with a narrow 3-2 triumph at Malaysia’s Shah Alam on Sunday. Anmol Kharb emerged as the hero of the moment, clinching the decisive fifth rubber and leading India to glory.

Despite facing stiff competition from the two-time bronze medallists, Thailand, the Indian women’s team showcased resilience and determination, defying all odds to emerge victorious. Their remarkable feat has not only brought pride to the nation but has also underscored the growing prowess of Indian women in the field of sports.

The triumph at the Badminton Asia Team Championships signifies a significant milestone in Indian badminton history and serves as a testament to the hard work and dedication of the players and their support staff. As the nation celebrates this historic win, the achievement is expected to inspire a new generation of athletes and further propel India’s journey towards sporting excellence on the global stage.