BJP National President JP Nadda to visit Odisha on May 5; to have an important meeting with senior leaders of the party in Bhubaneswar; he will also attend a programme in Cuttack, informs State BJP VP Golak Mohapatra

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit Odisha on May 4; he will attend programmes in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Sambalpur during his two-day visit to the state, says Mohapatra