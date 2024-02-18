India Women Secure Thrilling Victory Over USA in Hockey Pro League Shootout

Rourkela: 18 February In a stunning display of skill and resilience, the India women’s hockey team clinched a thrilling victory over the United States in a shootout during an FIH Pro League match held in Rourkela. Following their remarkable upset against world No. 3 Australia, the Indian team continued their impressive form, showcasing an entertaining and fast-paced style of play.

Shootout Showdown! India claim 2 points with a thrilling shootout victory bonus, while USA secure a point for the hard-fought draw at regulation time. USA 🇺🇸 1 – India 🇮🇳 1 Goal Scorers:

45' Sessa Ashley(PC) 19' Deepika (PC)#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #FIHProLeague24… pic.twitter.com/BqerWMEGik — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) February 18, 2024

Despite the intense competition, the regulation period ended in a 1-1 stalemate, with India opening the scoring in the 19th minute through the talented drag-flicker, Deepika Kumari. However, the United States managed to equalize in the 45th minute, courtesy of a goal from Ashley Seesa.

With both teams deadlocked after regulation time, the match proceeded to a shootout. India’s Mumtaz Khan and Sonika rose to the occasion, finding the back of the net with precision, while Leah Crouse managed to score for the USA. Ultimately, it was India’s clinical performance in the shootout that secured them a hard-fought victory over their opponents.

The triumph over the United States further solidifies India’s position in the FIH Pro League and underscores their growing stature in international women’s hockey. The team’s remarkable display of talent and determination continues to inspire fans and enthusiasts across the globe, as they set their sights on further success in future competitions.