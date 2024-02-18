Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ Nears Rs 100 Crore Mark at Global Box Office

The cinematic venture “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya,” featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in lead roles, is on the brink of crossing the impressive Rs 100 crore milestone at the global box office, announced the film’s makers on Sunday.

Penned and helmed by debutant filmmakers Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the movie hit the screens on February 9 and has garnered widespread attention since its release.

According to reports shared by production house Maddock Films on their official platforms, the film has amassed an impressive gross collection of Rs 98.06 crore worldwide within its initial days of screening.

The success of “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya” underscores the captivating storyline and stellar performances delivered by the cast, resonating with audiences across various demographics.

As the film inches closer to the coveted Rs 100 crore mark, it solidifies its position as a noteworthy addition to the Indian cinema landscape. The achievement also highlights the growing appetite for engaging narratives and quality filmmaking among audiences globally.

With its remarkable box office performance, “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya” not only reflects the talent and vision of its creators but also serves as a testament to the enduring popularity of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon among cinema enthusiasts.