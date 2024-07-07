‘30 Days of September’: Odisha’s Theatrical Stand Against Child Exploitation

Bhubaneswar : ‘Septemberara 30 Dina’, an Odia play with a serious take on life, sheds light on child sexual abuse. The play drew attention of the audience from different walks of life while provoking them to break silence on this serious social malady. The play was produced by ‘Institute of Knowledge Societies’.

Adapted from renowned playwright Mahesh Dattani’s original English work ‘30 Days in September’, the play is translated to Odia and directed by NSD fame Dr. Satyabrata Rout. This production, held for the first time in Odisha, delves into the plight of a minor girl struggling with sexual aggression from a family member.

Mandakinee Kar, Chairperson, Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) and Dr. Rosalin Patasani Mishra, Social Entrepreneur, graced the inaugural event & were felicitated during the event. They appreciated the organizers for choosing such a subject & said that the message of ’30 Days in September’ should reach every house and every corner of the society. Similarly, the second day was graced by Mrinalini Padhi, Advocate & Social activist.

Thirty Days in September remains one of the bravest contemporary Indian plays to seriously deal with child sexual abuse. The story goes; as a child, Mala was sexually abused by her uncle – a fact she suspects her mother has known about all along despite her refusal to acknowledge it. But the fragile fabric of familial relations is ripped apart when memories of a traumatic past return to haunt both mother and daughter. The play powerfully explores the brutal severance of the unbreakable bond between adult and child.

“Drawing from real-life experiences, the play provides a raw and unflinching look at the emotional, psychological, and physical impact of abuse on children and their families. The narrative powerfully illustrates a mother’s responsibility towards a child and we hope it will resonate with our audience,” says Sanjogita Mishra, co-producer and an actor in the play.

“30 Days in September is more than just a play; it is a call to action. By bringing these stories to the stage, we hope to break the silence that often surrounds child sexual abuse and to create a space for healing and change”, highlights Dr Satyabrata Rout, the Director.

The staging was held on Friday & Saturday, both days & was attended by theatre lovers, actors, and renowned figures of Odia socio cultural arena. On behalf of Institute of Knowledge Societies, the co-producer Prof Chandrabhanu Pattanayak thanked and appreciated everyone for watching the play and for standing by such a serious social context. The organizers conveyed their appreciation to everyone who purchased tickets, both online and offline, and joined with their families, friends, and others to enjoy the play, showing such an overwhelming response.