Netflix Documentary ‘Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli’ Honors the Brilliant Creator Behind ‘Baahubali’ and Academy Award-Winning ‘RRR’

Mumbai : S.S. Rajamouli has redefined Indian cinema with his grand storytelling and groundbreaking visual effects, mastering multiple crafts along the way. From creating Baahubali, one of India’s most expensive films, to setting new records and bringing home an Oscar with RRR, his achievements are limitless. Netflix, Applause Entertainment, and Film Companion Studios partner for an upcoming biographical documentary feature titled Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli. Through an immersive journey and interview with Rajamouli, behind-the-scenes footage, and captivating narratives, this collaboration endeavors to encapsulate the filmmaker’s creative universe, showcasing his profound influence on Indian and international cinema, his enduring legacy, and his innovative contributions to filmmaking.

Presented by Anupama Chopra, the documentary also features insights from global luminaries like James Cameron, Joe Russo, and Karan Johar, as well as close friends and colleagues such as Prabhas, Jr NTR, Rana Daggubati and Ram Charan. Rajamouli is celebrated as a multifaceted talent — a master storyteller, perfectionist, and international sensation. But what fuels his remarkable success? This docu-film sheds light on untold stories and perspectives from his family and collaborators.

Pointing out the significance of the documentary film, Sameer Nair, Managing Director of Applause Entertainment, shares, “We’re thrilled to be working with Netflix and Film Companion Studios on this S.S. Rajamouli documentary. His uniquely inventive narrative style has revolutionized Indian filmmaking and we are excited to present his artistic development from his humble beginnings to ‘Baahubali’ and ‘RRR’. This partnership demonstrates our dedication to creating authentic Indian stories for a global audience.”

Talking about her experience working on the documentary film, producer and host Anupama Chopra shares, “S.S. Rajamouli is a visionary whose imagination has altered the course of Indian cinema. His craft has captivated audiences around the world. His epic narratives have redefined storytelling standards. We are thrilled to work with Netflix and Applause Entertainment to highlight his extraordinary career and his lasting influence on the world of film.”

Monika Shergill, Vice-President Content, Netflix India, shares, “S.S. Rajamouli is an icon whose visionary storytelling and cinematic brilliance has built deep fandom and put Indian cinema on the global map. His adventurous spirit and mastery of fantasy and epic genres have left an indelible mark on entertainment-loving audiences globally, breathing life into iconic tales from Indian history and culture. ‘Modern Masters: S.S. Rajamouli’ offers a unique glimpse into the master storyteller’s creative world and mind like never before. I can’t wait for audiences to be enthralled by his journey.”