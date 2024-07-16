Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri, and Ammy Virk Celebrate “Bad Newz” at Gaur City Mall

Lacs of fans gathered to meet their favorite stars Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri, and Ammy Virk

Gaur City Mall kick-started the milestone celebrations of its 5th anniversary with the star cast of “Bad Newz,” Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri, and Ammy Virk, who arrived at Gaur City Mall in Noida, turning the day into a memorable evening.

The event was commemorated in grand style, with Vicky Kaushal interacting with fans, taking pictures, and dancing to the movie’s popular track, “Husn Tera Tauba Tauba.” Adding to the excitement, Ammy Virk performed his chart-topping hits, enthralling the audience with his musical charm. Meanwhile, Tripti Dimri shared heartfelt moments with the patrons and expressed her gratitude to the fans present. It was the Delhi leg of the film’s promotion, and the trio regaled the audience by dancing to the chartbuster songs in front of the Noida & Gr Noida fans.

“We are thrilled to mark the 5th anniversary of Gaur City Mall. It has been an extraordinary journey for the mall and is a true testament to the hard work of our team, the faith of our esteemed retail partners, and the incredible love that we get from our vibrant community.

In our continuous efforts to offer something new and remarkable to our customers, we hosted the star cast of Bad Newz, whose song and dance moves have taken the internet by storm. With his performance, our patrons got a front-row experience that will be etched forever in their hearts. As we get into the celebration, we will be curating more such moments of happiness and sheer excitement for our customers. We are forever grateful for their incredible love for us,” shared Manju Gaur, Director of Gaurs Group.

In honor of its 5th anniversary, the mall has put together an exciting array of exclusive deals and discounts to enhance the festivities. From luxurious gold vouchers and the latest electronics to state-of-the-art mobile phones, bikes, and even a sedan car, Gaur City Mall is gearing up to unveil its grandest shopping festival yet for its valued customers.

Gaur City Mall is a part of a 237-acre township with a huge catchment area of approximately 5.5 lakh families. Its stunning architectural design housing the largest atrium in Delhi/NCR, with 100+ premium retail and F&B brands, makes it the preferred destination for prominent celebrities and high-profile events.