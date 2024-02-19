President Droupadi Murmu To Attend 25th Convocation Ceremony Of Berhampur University

Berhampur: President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit Berhampur and attend the 25th Convocation Ceremony of Berhampur University as the chief guest.

According to sources, Smt. Murmu will visit Berhampur on 1st March. In the convocation ceremony, she will confer the doctorate, D.Litt and other degrees to the students and the researchers.

The programme will be administered under the Governor and the Chancellor Sri Raghubar Das. The program will continue for 50 minutes starting from 10:45 am to 11:35 am, informed the University Chancellor Professor Gitanjali Das.

Preparations have already begun for the Convocation programme. Due to the visit of the president, the glory of Ganjam, Berhampur and the South Odisha will be increased, said the intelligentsia.