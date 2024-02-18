AadiMahotsav – National Tribal Festival concludes today with participation of more than 1000 artists, artisans and entrepreneurs, FPOs and Vandhan groups

The annual “Aadi Mahotsav – National Tribal Festival,” inaugurated by Hon’ble President, Smt. Draupadi Murmu came to an end today on 18th February 2024. The 9 day festival was organized in the heart of the capital city at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, New Delhi,from February 10 to February 18 by TRIFED showcasingits commitment to empowering tribal communities through celebration of the spirit of Tribal Entrepreneurship, Crafts, Culture, Cuisine, and Commerce,

The highlights of this year included launching of the Venture Capital Fund for Scheduled Tribes aiming to nurture startup culture and economic innovation among tribal entrepreneurs.

The event also served as a hub for networking and collaboration as for the very first time a B2B workshop attracting representatives from prominent industry bodies was held on February 13, 2024. It witnessed the active participation of industry stalwarts like Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), Indian Federation of Culinary Associations (IFCA), with more than 35 Industry leaders and start ups like ITC, Patanjali, SagarRatna, Zomato, Blinkit, Ship Rocket, Health Horizon, Bee Celebration, Hyperpure, Himalayan Herbs, Rooftop etcfostering collaborations and market linkages in different segments of organic, handicrafts, honey, painting and artefacts. The tribal entrepreneurs showcased their products opening new opportunities of collaboration and bulk supplies through State Corporation, SHGs and individual buyers. To carry forward the initiative, a dedicated cell in TRIFED and Ministry is being opened for fruitful partnerships.

On this occasion, the Hon’ble Minister Shri Arjun Munda said that Aadi Mahotsav is not only a platform to showcase the extraordinary talent and craftsmanship of the tribal artisans, but is also an effort to showcase the tribal culture, lifestyle and glorious traditions. This scheme will give our tribal youth an opportunity to become new entrepreneurs and new producers, this scheme will also prove to be a milestone in the direction of tribal empowerment and self-reliance.Aadimahotsav is not just a festival; it is a platform for empowerment and economic upliftment. Through initiatives like the Van DhanVikasYojana, we are empowering tribal artisans and entrepreneurs, enabling them to showcase their skills and products to a wider audience.

Secretary (Tribal Affairs), Shri VibhuNayar said that Aadimahotsav 2024, is a celebration of the rich cultural heritage and entrepreneurial spirit of India’s tribal communities.

An MoU was signed between TRIFED and ITC, furthering marketing of turmeric cultivation regions which has left an inspiring precedent for other corporates to follow the suit. The event also saw convergences with various government departments and organizations, including NSTFDC, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Department of Posts, and IFCI, further enriching the experience for participants.

More than 50,000 people visited Aadi Mahotsav, enjoyed special tribal cuisine and made purchases ranging from organic products, honey, textile, handicrafts, painting and artifacts ensuring their continued prosperity and cultural preservation.

The festival also offered glimpse into the artistic brilliance of tribal communities across the nation. From exquisite handicrafts and handloom textiles to mesmerizing paintings, jewelry, cane, metal craft and bamboo products with participation of approximately 1100 tribal artisans, artists, healers, chefs, and cultural troupes, representing the diverse tapestry of India’s tribal landscape. Hailing from 27 States and Union Territories, these artisans have not only showcased their exceptional craftsmanship but have also shared the untold stories woven into each masterpiece. Among them, 676 tribal artisans and artists, along with tribal cooks from 19 States and Union Territories, have enriched the festival with their unique talents and culinary delights, offering visitors a sensory journey through the flavors of tribal cuisine.

Another highlight of the event was PM JAN MAN Pavilion, which served as a showcase for the unique cultural heritage of 21 Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) from 10 States and Union Territories. An exclusive pavilion dedicated to Van Dhan products provided a platform for 47 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras from 14 States and Union Territories, further promoting sustainable livelihoods and entrepreneurship among tribal communities. 10 tribal FPOs promoted by Small Farmer Agri Business Consortium under Ministry of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare also showcased their unique products.

The evenings witnessed cultural extravaganza organized through North Zone Central Cultural Centre by more than 400 tribal artists from 20 States and Union Territories, presenting captivating performances rooted in tribal rituals, harvest festivals, and their unique traditions.

The event generated cash sales of more than Rs 1.80 crores and sales thorough Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) networkwith 170 tribal artisans onboarded for the first time on the digital platform. The event also saw training of participants on use of social media platforms for business expansion. Furthermore, 90 sellers registered through networking participants, with Meta representatives providing guidance on leveraging social media platforms for business expansion. Department of Design IIT Delhi, conducted a workshop for the tribal artisans to assist them in designing products pertaining to the requirements of the metropolitan customer base.

At the closing ceremony prizes were distributed to the best performing artisans during Aadi Mahotsav.

During the Aadi Mahotsav event, several government ministries and organizations collaborated to provide comprehensive support to tribal artisans and entrepreneurs. NSTFDC Provided information about various schemes and financial support available for Scheduled Tribes, including Tribal Entrepreneurs & Tribal Startups by conducting a workshop for tribal beneficiaries. Ministry of Health & Family Welfare helped set up on-spot counters to 150 Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts (ABHAs) and about 61Ayushman Bharat Cards, ensuring access to healthcare services for participants. Ministry of Skill Development & Enterprise organized a 3-day workshop focusing on marketing linkages, digital marketing, and online loans for tribal artisans, facilitating skill development and entrepreneurial growth. Department of Posts showcased schemes in remote areas, including tribal philately, and provided information on Postal life insurance, Rural Postal Life Insurance, Post Office savings schemes, and India Post Payments Bank. Processed various services on spot, including India Post Payment Bank accounts, Savings accounts, Sunkanya accounts, Accidental insurance, and India Post life insurance, along with updating Aadhar details for participants. IFCI conducted a workshop on the newly launched scheme “The Venture Capital Fund for STs,” aimed at encouraging tribal beneficiaries to benefit from the scheme and promoting entrepreneurship and start-up culture among Scheduled Tribes. These convergences aimed to provide holistic support to tribal communities, covering aspects such as finance, healthcare, skill development, postal services, and entrepreneurship, thereby fostering their socio-economic development and empowerment.