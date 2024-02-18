INYAS organised 9th Annual General Body Meeting

Indian National Young Academy of Science (INYAS) organised its ninth Annual general Body Meeting yesterday. Prof.Ranjana Aggarwal, Director of CSIR-National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research (CSIR-NIScPR) joined this program as the Guest of Honour. On the occasion,Prof. Aggarwal delivered an insightful talk and discussed the key objectives and activities of CSIR-NIScPR. She spoke how the science communication is important to inculcate scientific temperament in society. She also release the annual newsletter of INYAS.

INYAS is the only recognised academy of young scientists in India which was established in 2014 with a vision to promote Science education and networking among Young Scientists. After successfully completing an incubation period of five years, INYAS entered a new phase, since 2020.

CSIR-National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research (CSIR-NIScPR) is one of the constituent laboratories of the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) under the Ministry of Science & Technology, Government of India. It specializes in the fields of science communication; STI focused evidence-based policy research and studies. It publishes various journals, books, magazines, newsletters, and reports on science and technology. It also conducts research on science communication, science policy, innovation systems, science-society interface, and science diplomacy.For more information, please visit https://niscpr.res.in/ or follow at Twitter: @CSIR_NIScPR Facebook: CSIR NISCPR-OFFICIAL PAGE Instagram: csr_niscpr