Two day meeting of Foreign Ministers of SCO begins in Goa; EAM S Jaishankar holds talks with SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming

New Delhi: Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) grouping members have started arriving in Goa for the Foreign Ministers’ meeting. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has landed in Goa. The meeting is being held in Goa today and tomorrow.

This morning, External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar held meetings with SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming. Dr Jaishankar appreciated his support for India’s SCO Presidency and added that Indian presidency is driven by a commitment to secure the SCO. He laid down the key focus areas including startups, traditional medicine, youth empowerment, Buddhist heritage and science & technology.

Foreign Ministers of member countries including China and Pakistan are also expected to be present at the meeting. Dr S Jaishankar is likely to hold bilateral talks with his Russian and Chinese counterparts. The Foreign Ministers’ meeting will give India and other member countries a platform to discuss multilateral cooperation and dispute issues.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is an eight-member multilateral organization, established on 15 June 2001 in Shanghai. Member states of SCO are India, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.