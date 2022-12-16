Two-day International Conference on Innovations in Intelligent Computing and Communications kicks off

Bhubaneswar: Notwithstanding that Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are still new and developing, there is almost no field where these technologies have not permeated in some form or another. Keeping this in mind, the Utkal University is planning to offer certificate course on machine learning (ML) soon, said Vice Chancellor Prof. Sabita Acharya here on Friday.

Inaugurating the first International Conference on Innovations in Intelligent Computing and Communications (ICIICC-2022) organized by Department of Computer Science & Applications, Prof. Acharya stressed on the importance of machine learning, deep learning and Artificial Intelligence in today’s time.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony as chief speaker, Secretary of Electronics and IT Department Manoj Kumar Mishra highlighted the importance of transistors, chips and semiconductor devices in the computing world. In distributed computing, a problem is divided into many tasks, each of which is solved by one or more computers. The distributed computing solves real life problems of human society, he said.

Former Director of IIT-Bhubaneswar Prof. Ganapati Panda emphasized on the application of Artificial Intelligence in various domains such as security, finance etc. Statistical analysis plays a vital role in big data and Intelligent Transportation System becoming the sole of research in the domain of computer vision and sentiment analysis, he said.

The conference sponsored by SERB, Govt. of India and World Bank-OHEPEE, Utkal University will have different sessions where various research papers will be presented. The Conference Proceedings book will be published by a reputed journal Springer CCIS Series of Switzerland, which is indexed in leading databases such as Scopus, DBLP etc.