Photografia 6.0: Photography and visual story telling workshop begins at IIMC Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: The sixth edition of the annual photography and visual story telling workshop titled ‘Photographia’ organised by Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal begins this morning. This three day workshop is curated and conducted by national award-winning photojournalists – Himangshu Vyas, former Chiefg Photographer of Hindustan Times, Jaipur and former Adjunct Professor of Photojournalism, HJU, and Tabeenah Anjum Qureshi, Senior Journalist and Visual Storyteller, also adjunct Professor HJU along with Amit Chatterjee, Assistant Professor, VSSUT. More than 50 participants from IIMC are taking part in the workshop.

Inaugurating the workshop, Regional Director of IIMC, Dhenkanal, Prof. Mrinal Chatterjee said, “Visual communication is arguably the strongest form of communication, particularly because it can be comprehended by people without major language barriers when done right. This is something no amount of verbal or written communication can achieve, thus it’s critical for the students to hone their skill in using images to communicate stories.” In order to inspire the audience to choose photography as a career, the director provided examples of a few renowned photojournalists before wrapping up his address.

While interacting with the participants, co-resource person, Tabeenah Anjum Qureshi said, “Anyone with a camera may become a photographer, although the term photographer does not mean that all images can be called photographs, just like the term ‘writer’ does not necessarily imply a good writer. Hence, learning the art and science behind the craft is crucial.”

The workshop offers both theoretical and intensive hands-on learning, with a focus on the past, present, and future of photojournalism. It will also investigate various camera techniques as well as many aspects of visual storytelling. This training is essential for anybody interested in pursuing a career in photojournalism. Selected works of the participants will be exhibited on 18th December at the Media Museum of IIMC, Dhenkanal campus. This exhibition will be open for public.