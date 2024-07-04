IIMC Dhenkanal Celebrates Van Mahotsav with Tree Plantation Drive

Dhenkanal – The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) Dhenkanal celebrated Van Mahotsav with a focus on preserving the campus’s greenery. The event, themed “Ek Ped Maan Ke Naam,” saw active participation from the Regional Director, Professor Anand Pradhan, along with faculty and staff.

As part of the celebration, various medicinal tree saplings were planted in the front lawn of the campus to enhance its green cover, promote biodiversity, and contribute to environmental health. In his address, Professor Pradhan highlighted the critical role of flora and fauna in maintaining ecological balance and urged everyone to actively participate in preserving the lush green beauty of the campus.

The Van Mahotsav celebration underscored IIMC Dhenkanal’s dedication to environmental conservation and sustainable practices, reaffirming its commitment to maintaining a green and healthy campus environment.